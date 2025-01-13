Melania Trump opens up about documentary film and not being "accepted" by America

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump recently revealed details about the documentary she is filming about her second transition into the White House.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Melania Trump recently shared some new details about the documentary film being made about her transition into the White House.

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump recently revealed details about the documentary she is filming about her second transition into the White House. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP On Monday, Melania sat down for an interview on Fox & Friends, in which she discussed how the success of her memoir – released while her husband Donald Trump was running for president last year – inspired her to want to make a film about her life. "We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now – It's a day-to-day life, what I'm doing, what kind of responsibilities I have... from transition teams, to moving to the White House," Melania explained. When asked what was different this time about moving into the White House, Melania appeared to take a swipe at the administration of President Barack Obama. Donald Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith resigns from DOJ as Trump report release looms "I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process. The first time was challenging. We didn't have much of the information. The information was upheld for us from the previous administration," Melania claimed. "But this time, I have everything. I have plans I could move in. I already packed, I already selected the, you know, the furniture that needs to go in," she added. "So, it's very different."

Melania Trump unveils her plans for moving back into the White House

Donald Trump (l.) with his wife Melania Trump (r.) during the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP Melania's remarks come after Amazon confirmed the project, which will reportedly be directed by controversial filmmaker Brett Ratner, who was ousted from Hollywood after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. The film is currently expected to see a theatrical release in the second half of 2025. The incoming first lady also revealed that while in the White House, she plans to "continue with" and "expand" her Be Best initiative – a campaign she began in 2018 that aims to raise awareness about cyberbullying. Donald Trump Gavin Newsom fires back at Trump's scathing criticism of LA wildfire reponse "I started the first in the first administration. I didn't have much support from anyone... I invited all of the streaming platforms to the White House. I had the roundtable, and I didn't have much support from them," she lamented. "Imagine what we could do in those years if they would rally behind me and teach the children what to do to protect them about social media and their mental health." Melania has faced heavy criticism over the years for the initiative, as her husband has built a reputation of being an online bully himself. She has previously explained that she was inspired to start the campaign because she believes she was "one of the most bullied people in the world." In her recent interview, Melania lamented that "people didn't accept me" and she "didn't have much support" during her husband's first term, but said that "maybe they do now."