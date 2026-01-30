Trump gushes over "glamour" as top officials attend premiere of $40-million Melania movie

Washington - Donald and Melania Trump , as well as top administration officials, attended the Thursday night premiere of the first lady's new movie promising a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her husband's return to the presidency.

First lady Melania Trump attended the premier of her Amazon-produced, eponymous movie on Thursday night. © REUTERS

The documentary, titled "Melania" and funded by an extraordinary multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon, was given a red-carpet screening at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy center in Washington.

"Glamorous, very glamorous," Trump said of the film as he arrived at the event holding hands with his wife. "We need some glamour."

Melania's movie aims to document the 20 days leading up to Trump's second inauguration through the eyes of the Slovenian-born 55-year-old.

But amid reports of soft ticket sales for the film, the huge fee paid by Amazon has raised suspicions that the tech giant is just trying to curry favor with the president.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as House Speaker Mike Johnson, attended the screening.

Melania Trump has often been an absent figure since her husband's return to the White House in January 2025, preferring to spend her time with their son Barron in New York and Florida.

But she said the film, which goes on global release Friday and will later be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime, would give people a closer look.

"They will see how I work, who I am, how I communicate with people, and they will know me a little bit more," she told Fox and Friends on Wednesday.

The Trumps held a private screening at the White House on Saturday – hours after immigration agents shot dead 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in an incident that has sparked national outrage.

In one of a series of promotional interviews this week for the film, Melania called for "unity" after the Minneapolis killing, while placing the onus on protesters protecting their communities.