MAGA Congressman makes embarrassing mistake in post about Trump-Walz meeting
Washington DC - Minnesota Congressman Brad Finstad slipped up with an embarrassing mistake in a recent social media post about President Donald Trump.
On Monday, Finstad shared an X post in which he thanked Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for committing to working together on quelling tensions between local protesters and federal agents the president sent to occupy the state last month.
"The only way to a resolution is through productive conversations. Public safety shouldn't be partisan, and cooperation is how we deliver real results for our communities," the post said.
"Real leadership means putting law and order above politics."
But Finstad failed to notice that he had accidentally included a message that included his instructions for the post.
The message, which Finstad seemingly copied and pasted, said that the caption had been "approved by staff" – though it's unclear whether this referred to his personal staff or employees with the Trump administration.
Though Finstad later reshared his post without the directive, the flub continued to go viral as screenshots were circulated around X.
"Imagine being a congressman from Minnesota and caring so little about what's happening here that you just copy and paste talking points," Jake Johnson, who is running for Congress in Minnesota, wrote alongside the mishap.
"If you’re not writing your own statements and you're not holding town halls, what exactly are we paying you for?"
Trump's focus on social media
Findstad's flub comes as the Trump administration continues to struggle with its response to tensions in Minnesota after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti over the weekend – the second US citizen to be killed by a federal agent this month.
Since Trump's entrance into politics in 2016, his social media presence has been a significant factor in the growth of his popularity, as well as that of politicians who stand with him.
The internet has been key to helping spread his messaging and ultimately facilitated the rise of his MAGA movement.
Back in 2021, after Trump was kicked off of Twitter – the previous name for X before Elon Musk bought the company – for using the platform to incite the January 6 Capitol riots, he created his Truth Social platform as a MAGA alternative.
Despite this, X remains the largest social media platform and continues to be used by most politicians as their central means of reaching the public.
To this day, Trump still uses Truth Social as his preferred personal megaphone, even though Musk reinstated his X account after purchasing the site.
