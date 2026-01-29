MAGA Congressman makes embarrassing mistake in post about Trump-Walz meeting

Washington DC - Minnesota Congressman Brad Finstad slipped up with an embarrassing mistake in a recent social media post about President Donald Trump .

On Monday, Finstad shared an X post in which he thanked Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for committing to working together on quelling tensions between local protesters and federal agents the president sent to occupy the state last month.

"The only way to a resolution is through productive conversations. Public safety shouldn't be partisan, and cooperation is how we deliver real results for our communities," the post said.

"Real leadership means putting law and order above politics."

But Finstad failed to notice that he had accidentally included a message that included his instructions for the post.

The message, which Finstad seemingly copied and pasted, said that the caption had been "approved by staff" – though it's unclear whether this referred to his personal staff or employees with the Trump administration.

Though Finstad later reshared his post without the directive, the flub continued to go viral as screenshots were circulated around X.

"Imagine being a congressman from Minnesota and caring so little about what's happening here that you just copy and paste talking points," Jake Johnson, who is running for Congress in Minnesota, wrote alongside the mishap.

"If you’re not writing your own statements and you're not holding town halls, what exactly are we paying you for?"