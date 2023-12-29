Where's Melania? Internet tries to solve mystery of Donald Trump's holiday pic

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump became the focus of internet speculation after former president Donald Trump posted an old festive photo of him and his wife.

Melania Trump (r.) was missing from a recent Trump family photo, kicking off internet speculation. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On his Truth Social and Instagram accounts, Trump shared a throwback picture of him and the former first lady when they were living at the White House, surrounded by Christmas trees.



Almost immediately after the snap made its way to X, commenters began speculating over why there wasn't a more recent pic to share.

Adding fuel to the gossip fire was a curious Instagram Story on Kimberly Guilfoyle's account, featuring a family picture with a bunch of in-laws and grandkids in the mix celebrating Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. But no Melania.

Also missing from the party were Eric and Lara Trump, but the Instagram trail shows the parents-of-two were out of state, visiting the political pundit's parents in North Carolina.

So is a split in the offing amid Trump’s multiple arraignments, scandals and legal problems? No, says Fox News. The reason for Melania’s recent absence has to do with her sick mother, Amalija Knaus.

Sources tell the outlet that the former model has been caring for the 78-year-old, whose husband, Viktor (81), was also seen in Guilfoyle’s photograph. The Slovenian couple became permanent US citizens in 2018, and reportedly also live at the South Florida resort.