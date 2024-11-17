Mike Johnson offers latest excuse for withholding damaging Matt Gaetz ethics report

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Donald Trump 's nomination of Matt Gaetz as attorney general and urged the House Ethics Committee to withhold the release of a potentially damning report about the congressman.

In a recent interview, House Speaker Mike Johnson argued the sex probe into Matt Gaetz should be withheld because he's no longer a congressman. © Collage: ALEX WONG & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, Johnson claimed he and Trump "have literally not discussed one word" about the committee's report, which details an investigation into multiple serious allegations against Gaetz, including sex trafficking of a minor.

After Trump shockingly nominated Gaetz, the Florida representative quickly resigned from his House seat, effectively putting an end to the investigation.

Gaetz must be confirmed by the Senate, and multiple senators have said they would like to see the report to help them make their decision.

But Johnson argued the committee should withhold the report because it wouldn't be "appropriate," despite reports that it includes "damning" information.

"He is no longer a member," the California congressman said. "There's a very important protocol and tradition and rule that we maintain, that the House Ethics committee’s jurisdiction does not extend to nonmembers of Congress."

"I think that would be a Pandora’s box," he added. "I don't think we want the House Ethics Committee using all of its vast resources and powers to go after private citizens, and that's what Matt Gaetz is now."