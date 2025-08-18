Mike Pence shares his opinion of Trump's DC takeover
Washington DC - Former Vice President Mike Pence said that while he wishes President Donald Trump had done more on January 6, 2021, he's happy about the decision to deploy the National Guard to DC.
The comments came as part of an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, in which the ex-VP was asked to compare Trump's takeover of DC to his slow deployment of the National Guard on January 6.
Last week, Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard troops across the nation's capital as part of a purported plan to crack down on homelessness and crime.
Trump rapidly increased the mobilization to a 24/7 schedule and mobilized 800 troops to patrol DC's streets, in steep contrast to the hours it took him to deploy the National Guard when rioters invaded the Capitol after his 2020 election loss.
"Well, January 6 was a tragic day, but I know we did our duty that day, I wish the president would have done more," Pence told Tapper.
"But I welcome his decision to deploy the National Guard and essentially federalize the DC Police Department," he said. "I think it's important what the president is doing, and I fully support it."
"I think the American people welcome the president taking decisive action to ensure the streets of our nation's capital are safe."
Mike Pence diverges from Trump during 2021 Capitol riot
Hearings in 2022 revealed that on January 6, 2021, Pence was instrumental in moving National Guard troops to the Capitol Building to counter the insurrection, while Trump largely sat on his hands.
"There were two or three calls with Vice President Pence," General Mark A. Milley told a House Committee in July 2022.
"He was very animated, and he issued very explicit, very direct, unambiguous orders. There was no question about that."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Joseph Prezioso & AFP/Andrew Cabaellero-Reynolds