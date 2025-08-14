Bessent slams Congress stock trades – while failing to divest from his holdings

Washington DC - Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent recently criticized members of Congress who partake in stock trading, while he faces allegations of failing to divest from his own financial hedge fund holdings.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently criticized House members for stock trading, while he faces allegations of failing to divest from his own holdings. © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Wednesday, Bessent said he is "pushing for a ban on single-stock trading in Congress," arguing that "Public service should be about serving the people, not getting rich."



The post included a clip from an interview he recently did with Bloomberg, in which he explained the move was about "the credibility of the House and the Senate."

"You look at some of these eye-popping returns – whether it is [California Rep. Nancy Pelosi], [Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden] – every hedge fund would be jealous of them. And the American people deserve better than this," Bessent argued.

In recent weeks, lawmakers have been pushing a bipartisan effort to ban stock trading in Congress, which has been opposed by some – particularly House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Bessent's boss, President Donald Trump, has loosely expressed support for the effort, though he and his Treasury secretary have not discussed banning trading for the executive branch.

As Bessent points the finger at his fellow politicians for their questionable financial moves, he is also facing his own allegations of violating financial ethic standards.