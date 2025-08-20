Mike Pence shares his views of Trump's DC takeover

Washington DC - Former Vice President Mike Pence said that while he wishes President Donald Trump had done more on January 6, 2021, he's happy about the decision to deploy the National Guard to DC.

Vice President Mike Pence (l.) indicated he supports President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to Washington DC. © Collage: AFP/Joseph Prezioso & AFP/Andrew Cabaellero-Reynolds

The comments came as part of an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, in which the ex-VP was asked to compare Trump's takeover of DC to his slow deployment of the National Guard on January 6.

Last week, Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard troops across the nation's capital as part of a purported plan to crack down on homelessness and crime.

Trump rapidly increased the mobilization to a 24/7 schedule and mobilized 800 troops to patrol DC's streets, in steep contrast to the hours it took him to deploy the National Guard when rioters invaded the Capitol after his 2020 election loss.

"Well, January 6 was a tragic day, but I know we did our duty that day, I wish the president would have done more," Pence told Tapper.

"But I welcome his decision to deploy the National Guard and essentially federalize the DC Police Department," he said. "I think it's important what the president is doing, and I fully support it."

"I think the American people welcome the president taking decisive action to ensure the streets of our nation's capital are safe."