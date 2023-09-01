Mitch McConnell gets good news from doctor after second freeze-up

Senator Mitch McConnell was medically cleared by Congress' top doctor Thursday after the Republican leader froze up during a public appearance again.

Senator Mitch McConnell (c.) was cleared by Congress' attending physician after suffering a health scare. © via REUTERS Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, said the disturbing incidents were likely not a sign of any serious medical problem and should not prevent McConnell from carrying out his duties.



The doctor described McConnell's episode as "lightheadedness" and suggested it could be related to a fall last spring that caused a concussion.



"Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," Monahan wrote in a brief statement.



President Biden said he spoke to McConnell Thursday and his longtime friend and colleague sounded normal.



Concerns over Mitch McConnell's health grow

McConnell previously froze up mid-sentence during a press conference on Capitol Hill in July. © REUTERS The latest scare for McConnell came Wednesday when he froze at an event in Kentucky when a reporter asked a question about whether he planned to run for election in 2026.



Aides repeated the question for McConnell, then sought to intercede when the longtime senator clearly wasn't able to respond. After about 30 seconds, McConnell gathered himself and continued to answer questions without any noticeable problem.



McConnell also froze up in July at a news conference on Capitol Hill. He fell silent for about 20 seconds in that incident before being hustled out of a room by aides.



He returned after a brief break and continued his news conference.

