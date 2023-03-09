Mitch McConnell hospitalized after taking a fall

Washington DC - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after taking a tumble at a dinner party on Wednesday night.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after he tripped and fell at a dinner party. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," the Kentucky politician's communications director, David Popp, said in a statement.

No further details were provided.

In 2019, McConnell fell in his home in Kentucky and fractured his shoulder.

The 81-year-old Republican has been in the US Senate since 1984. He has been the minority leader since Biden took office after holding the position of majority leader from 2015-2021.

It is not yet clear when McConnell will be back on Capitol Hill.



Senators John Fetterman and Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats, have also had recent absences while receiving medical treatment, the former for clinical depression and the latter for shingles.