More than 2,000 secret JFK assassination files uncovered by the FBI

Washington DC - Investigators at the FBI uncovered more than 2,000 secret files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy after President Donald Trump ordered all remaining files declassified.

The FBI have found more than 2,000 never-before-seen secret files relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy (r.). © IMAGO/Piemags

Axios on Monday revealed that the FBI has found 2,400 documents, making up more than 14,000 pages, since Trump ordered a complete declassification of the JFK assassination.

Many of these records were never shared with the Warren Commission or any subsequent investigations. The White House was made aware of their existence on Friday, but their contents are yet to be disclosed to the public.

Speaking to Axios, JFK expert Jefferson Morley said that the discovered documents are "huge" and "shows that the FBI is taking this seriously."

"The FBI is finally saying, 'Let's respond to the president's order,' instead of keeping the secrecy going," he said.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, the FBI confirmed the claims made by Axios and revealed that the files had subsequently been inventoried into the FBI's internal database and digitized to preserve their longevity.

"The FBI conducted a new records search pursuant to President Trump's Executive Order issued on January 23, 2025, regarding the declassification of the assassination files of JFK, RFK, and MLK," the FBI said in a statement.

"The search resulted in approximately 2,400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file."