Democrats storm out of vote to advance appointment of Trump's personal lawyer to Appeals Court

Washington DC - Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee walked out of a recent meeting to vote on the appointment of Emile Bove, President Donald Trump 's attorney, to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats stormed out of a hearing on Thursday regarding the appointment of Emile Bove, President Trump's lawyer, to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During the meeting on Thursday, things got tense as Democratic Senator Corey Booker of New Jersey called out the committee's Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa for not allowing all of their colleagues to speak on the matter.

"This is out of order," Booker argued. "This is absolutely insane. What is the rush?"

Booker argued Grassley was violating Rule 4 of the committee rules, which he said gives them "the right to debate the nomination."

"Debating this [nomination], putting things on the record – dear God – that's what we are here for," he continued.

"What are they saying to you that is making you do something to violate the decorum, the decency, and the respect of this committee to at least hear each other out?" Booker added, referring to the Trump administration.

The exchange led the Democrats to exit the room in protest before the vote took place, followed by Booker shortly after.

As expected, the Republican majority senate avoided breaking rank and voted to advance Trump's nomination.