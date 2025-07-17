Democrats storm out of vote to advance appointment of Trump's personal lawyer to Appeals Court
Washington DC - Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee walked out of a recent meeting to vote on the appointment of Emile Bove, President Donald Trump's attorney, to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
During the meeting on Thursday, things got tense as Democratic Senator Corey Booker of New Jersey called out the committee's Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa for not allowing all of their colleagues to speak on the matter.
"This is out of order," Booker argued. "This is absolutely insane. What is the rush?"
Booker argued Grassley was violating Rule 4 of the committee rules, which he said gives them "the right to debate the nomination."
"Debating this [nomination], putting things on the record – dear God – that's what we are here for," he continued.
"What are they saying to you that is making you do something to violate the decorum, the decency, and the respect of this committee to at least hear each other out?" Booker added, referring to the Trump administration.
The exchange led the Democrats to exit the room in protest before the vote took place, followed by Booker shortly after.
As expected, the Republican majority senate avoided breaking rank and voted to advance Trump's nomination.
The controversy surrounding Emil Bove's nomination
President Trump announced the nomination of Bove, his defense attorney and a member of his Justice Department, to serve as a judge on the Court of Appeals.
Trump and his administration hope that appointing Bove to the role will help the president deal with the numerous legal challenges his controversial agenda has faced throughout his second term.
But Bove's nomination has been met with heavy backlash.
According to ABC News, over 900 former Justice Department employees sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday urging them to vote down the nomination.
In a recent op-ed for Fox News, Ryan Crosswell, a former Justice Department colleague of Bove, accused him of pressuring department officials to dismiss a federal criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams at Trump's behest, then lying about it while under oath.
Chairman Grassley has also ignored Booker's plea to debate allegations concerning Bove in a recent report from whistleblower Erez Reuveni.
In a statement after the hearing to NBC News, Booker lamented that the country is "tilting towards authoritarianism with the complicity of Senate Republicans," and added that the "checks and balances that are clearly spelled out by the founders of our democracy are now being undermined."
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP