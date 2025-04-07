Nancy Mace goes off on her "evil" constituents for demanding she do in-person town hall

Washington DC - Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently scolded her constituents for complaining about her refusal to do an in-person town hall event in her district.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace recently lashed out on her constituents for calling her office to complain about her refusing to do town halls. © IMAGO / Newscom World

In a video shared to X on Monday, Mace complained about how her office has received phone calls from about 300 constituents after she declined an invitation from the Lowcountry Accountability Alliance to attend a town hall last month.

The South Carolina representative insisted the "BS calls are taking away from people who have real needs" and said none of the callers had "any issues that need to be resolved."

"What you all are doing is evil; it's completely evil," Mace argued. "Help those in our community. Help those in need.

"Stop making BS excuses that... put people in harm's way," she continued. "You're just being nasty, you're being ugly, you're being hateful, you're being evil. Stop it."

Mace's reaction comes as Republican town halls across the US have attracted protesters and angry constituents demanding answers about President Donald Trump's controversial agenda.

In response, the GOP has claimed Democrats have been paying actors to disrupt the events and have urged Republicans not to hold town hall events.