Nebraska Republican faces angry reactions at heated town hall event: "Tax the rich!"
Columbus, Nebraska - Congressman Mike Flood became the latest MAGA representative to face a heated town hall filled with constituents angry over President Donald Trump's controversial agenda.
On Tuesday evening, more than 200 people attended the event at a high school in Columbus, where Flood, who represents the state's deeply red 1st Congressional District, was met with boos, chants, and protests.
Countless attendees expressed concern over Trump and his advisor Elon Musk's aggressive efforts to dismantle the federal government and popular programs, particularly regarding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits.
Despite their pleas for answers, Flood stood firmly by Trump throughout the event, which lasted over an hour.
At one point, a woman shamed Flood for recently describing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's conduct during a tense meeting with Trump last month as "disrespectful."
Flood responded that Zelensky "should have signed that agreement" that Trump offered that day, drawing loud boos from the crowd.
Another audience member asked how Flood believes Trump's relationship with Musk, who receives over $40 billion in federal contracts a year, presents "no conflict of interest."
In response, Flood simply stated, "I support Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency," which was also met with a chorus of boos, as well as chants of "tax the rich."
MAGA Republicans are opting out of holding town hall events
Flood's town hall comes as a number of MAGA Republicans have been facing similar treatment at events in their states across the US.
Last month, Senator Roger Marshall held an event in his state of Kansas, during which numerous constituents voiced their anger over some of Trump's actions as president, most notably those regarding veterans.
Marshall ultimately stormed out of the meeting early, resulting in more boos and shouting from the room.
In a recent social media post, President Trump baselessly claimed that Democrats are hiring "troublemakers" to attend the meetings.
Earlier this month, House Speaker Mike Johnson even urged members of his party to no longer hold town halls as to avoid what he baselessly called "professional protesters."
