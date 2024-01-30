Nancy Pelosi loses it on pro-Palestine protesters outside her home: "Go back to China!"

San Francisco, California - Former Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi was met with a handful of pro- Palestine protesters outside of her home, and her reaction is quickly going viral.

Former House Representative Nancy Pelosi was recently caught on video yelling at a group of pro-Palestine protesters to "go back to China." © Collage: Screenshots/X/@halalflow

In a video taken in October 2023 and only recently shared on social media, Pelosi is seen arguing with a female protester as her security detail attempts to guide the politician into a vehicle.

When the protesters – who are members of the feminist activist group Code Pink – pressed the politician about why she is not supporting calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, a clearly irritated Pelosi yelled, "Get out of my way! Go back to China, that's where your headquarters is!"

Pelosi's outburst comes after she has faced recent criticism for suggesting that pro-Palestinian protesters should be investigated by the FBI for having ties to foreign interests.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday Pelosi said that, while some of the protesters are "spontaneous and organic and sincere," she also believes that some "are connected to Russia."

"We have to think about what we're doing, and what we have to do is try to stop the suffering in Gaza," she explained. "But for them to call for a ceasefire is [Vladimir Putin's] message."