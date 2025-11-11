Nancy Pelosi's daughter makes final call on running for mom's House seat
San Francisco, California - Christine Pelosi, the daughter of California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, recently announced that she will be running for Senate instead of trying to fill her mother's soon-to-be-vacant House seat.
On Monday, Christine, who is an attorney, author, and longtime Democratic Party organizer, shared a video on X announcing her candidacy and outlining her ambitions to fight back against President Donald Trump's MAGA agenda.
"I'm running to represent you, San Francisco, in Sacramento, fight for consumer rights, women's rights, gun violence survivors, immigrants, and our most vulnerable communities," she said in the clip.
"What do we do when our freedoms are under attack? We speak up, we fight back, and we organize – Power for the people. And that's what I want to do for you," she added.
The announcement comes after Nancy, who is in her 19th term, revealed last week that she would not be seeking re-election for her seat as she is retiring.
Nancy has built a reputation over the years for being an effective politician, particularly for her ability to corral an often fractious caucus through difficult votes. But she has also faced criticism for her conservative-leaning views, role in an increasingly aging and disconnected leadership, and alleged insider trading.
If elected, Christine will have to take on the wrath of Trump, who has repeatedly slandered her mother and made her into one of his MAGA base's most hated enemies.
Cover photo: Collage: Phillip Faraone & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP