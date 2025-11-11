Nancy Pelosi's daughter makes final call on running for mom's House seat

San Francisco, California - Christine Pelosi, the daughter of California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi , recently announced that she will be running for Senate instead of trying to fill her mother's soon-to-be-vacant House seat.

Christine Pelosi (l.) announced on Monday she is running for Senate instead of the soon-to-be-vacant House seat left open by her mother, Nancy Pelosi. © Collage: Phillip Faraone & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Christine, who is an attorney, author, and longtime Democratic Party organizer, shared a video on X announcing her candidacy and outlining her ambitions to fight back against President Donald Trump's MAGA agenda.

"I'm running to represent you, San Francisco, in Sacramento, fight for consumer rights, women's rights, gun violence survivors, immigrants, and our most vulnerable communities," she said in the clip.

"What do we do when our freedoms are under attack? We speak up, we fight back, and we organize – Power for the people. And that's what I want to do for you," she added.

The announcement comes after Nancy, who is in her 19th term, revealed last week that she would not be seeking re-election for her seat as she is retiring.

Nancy has built a reputation over the years for being an effective politician, particularly for her ability to corral an often fractious caucus through difficult votes. But she has also faced criticism for her conservative-leaning views, role in an increasingly aging and disconnected leadership, and alleged insider trading.