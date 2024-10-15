Nancy Pelosi gaslights Muslim voters abandoning Democrats over Gaza: "Death is sad"

New York, New York - Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi lamented Arab American voters' shift away from the Democratic Party in a new interview released over a year into Israel's genocide in Gaza .

Over a year into the US-backed Gaza genocide, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the Biden-Harris administration has enacted "very pro-Palestinian" policies. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In an interview broadcast Monday, CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour asked Pelosi about the significant number of Arab Americans, particularly in the swing state of Michigan, who have said they will not vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris due to her ongoing support for Israel.

The Council on American Islamic Relations last month released polling data showing Harris with just 12% of the Muslim vote in the Great Lakes State, while anti-genocide Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein pulled 40%.



"Well, it is something to be considered," the former House Speaker responded before pivoting to the threat posed by Republicans.

"When we talk about this subject, people forget, they forget a Muslim ban instituted by this president [Donald Trump]," she said. "Democrats flocked to their [Muslims'] protection, and yet this is what Donald Trump did."

"Joe Biden has been a friend of Israel, that's for sure. But he's also been a friend of Palestinians," Pelosi claimed, citing Democratic efforts to secure humanitarian aid for the besieged and starved people of Gaza.

"The fact that she [Kamala Harris] would be paying a price for policies that were very pro-Palestinian is very sad. But death is sad."