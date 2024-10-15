Nancy Pelosi gaslights Muslim voters abandoning Democrats over Gaza: "Death is sad"
New York, New York - Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi lamented Arab American voters' shift away from the Democratic Party in a new interview released over a year into Israel's genocide in Gaza.
In an interview broadcast Monday, CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour asked Pelosi about the significant number of Arab Americans, particularly in the swing state of Michigan, who have said they will not vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris due to her ongoing support for Israel.
The Council on American Islamic Relations last month released polling data showing Harris with just 12% of the Muslim vote in the Great Lakes State, while anti-genocide Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein pulled 40%.
"Well, it is something to be considered," the former House Speaker responded before pivoting to the threat posed by Republicans.
"When we talk about this subject, people forget, they forget a Muslim ban instituted by this president [Donald Trump]," she said. "Democrats flocked to their [Muslims'] protection, and yet this is what Donald Trump did."
"Joe Biden has been a friend of Israel, that's for sure. But he's also been a friend of Palestinians," Pelosi claimed, citing Democratic efforts to secure humanitarian aid for the besieged and starved people of Gaza.
"The fact that she [Kamala Harris] would be paying a price for policies that were very pro-Palestinian is very sad. But death is sad."
Nancy Pelosi criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Pelosi's comments come as growing numbers of Americans have joined the demand for an arms embargo on Israel – a move Harris says she does not support.
With the aid of US weapons, Israel has killed at least 42,344 Palestinians in Gaza since last October, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, potentially upwards of 186,000 as of July.
During her recent interview, Pelosi expressed support for a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine, although she acknowledged discussions have been underway for more than three decades without success.
"I don't know if Netanyahu wants peace. I don't know if he's capable of peace. I don't know if he's afraid of peace. But he has gone off the course that we all thought we were in as we support Israel," Pelosi said.
"And yet we all support Israel," she continued. "It is in our national interest, our security interest to do so, our values interest to do so over time. But right now, the leverage that we have given Netanyahu has been used in a way that's most destructive."
Many Palestinian liberation activists have noted that simply replacing Netanyahu will not end the more than 76 years of Israeli human rights abuses, including illegal occupation, land theft, and apartheid.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP