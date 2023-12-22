New Hampshire man indicted for sending death threats to multiple presidential candidates

Concord, New Hampshire - A New Hampshire man is now facing serious criminal charges after he allegedly sent out a series of death threats to multiple presidential candidates .

A New Hampshire man has been indicted after he sent death threats to three presidential candidates including Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & Robyn BECK/AFP

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyler Anderson (30) has been charged with three counts of transmitting a threat through interstate commerce to injure the person of another after he allegedly sent a series of threatening text messages to three separate presidential campaigns.

In the first set of messages sent out in November, Anderson threatened to "impale" and "disembowel" the candidate, and in the second set sent out in December to a different candidate, he said he would "blow" the "head off" the candidate, and vowed to conduct a "mass shooting."

In the final set, which was confirmed to have been sent to Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy earlier this month, he made similar threats, also vowing to "kill everyone" at Ramaswamy's upcoming rally and "f**k their corpses."

While the DOJ has not publicly identified the other two candidates that were sent threats, NBC News confirmed on Thursday that Chris Christie was among them. The third candidate is still unknown.

Anderson is now facing a maximum of five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each threat.