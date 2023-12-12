Man arrested after threatening to kill Vivek Ramaswamy and supporters at rally

Concord, New Hampshire - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he sent a text message threatening to commit violence during a rally for presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy .

A man was arrested and charged for sending text messages threatening to kill presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and others at his New Hampshire rally. © ANDREW SPEAR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyler Anderson (30) of Dover is accused of responding with the threats after he received a text message earlier this year regarding an upcoming event for a presidential candidate in nearby Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!" Anderson allegedly wrote in his response on December 8, 2023.

"I'm going to kill everyone who attends and then f**k their corpses."

Anderson was arrested at his home on Saturday, where multiple firearms were seized, and has been charged with transmitting an interstate threat.

He faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.