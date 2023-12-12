Man arrested after threatening to kill Vivek Ramaswamy and supporters at rally
Concord, New Hampshire - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he sent a text message threatening to commit violence during a rally for presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyler Anderson (30) of Dover is accused of responding with the threats after he received a text message earlier this year regarding an upcoming event for a presidential candidate in nearby Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
"Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!" Anderson allegedly wrote in his response on December 8, 2023.
"I'm going to kill everyone who attends and then f**k their corpses."
Anderson was arrested at his home on Saturday, where multiple firearms were seized, and has been charged with transmitting an interstate threat.
He faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.
Vivek Ramaswamy receives threats over New Hampshire rally
In an affidavit, federal prosecutors say that Anderson has admitted to sending similar threatening messages to other presidential campaigns but did not mention whom.
Though Ramaswamy is not named in the affidavit, Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for his campaign, confirmed that it was their event at the center of the case which Anderson threatened.
"We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans," McLaughlin told CNN.
