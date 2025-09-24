New Mexico state senator blasted by daughter on TikTok over Israel visit: "He has sold his soul"
New York, New York - New Mexico State Senator Jay Block has been publicly blasted by his daughter for joining a delegation of lawmakers who traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"So my dad, a Republican state senator in New Mexico, just got back from his trip to Israel, which was not like a personal vacation, by the way. It was him and a bunch of his other Republican cronies who got invited to Israel for what I can only assume was just like a propaganda trip," Maddie Block said in a video on TikTok.
"It looks like my dad and a bunch of other just like loser politicians from New Mexico went to meet with Netanyahu, and I don't know what they could possibly discuss," she continued.
"How does meeting with Netanyahu help the local people of New Mexico?"
The GOP state legislator had joined a group of more than 250 US politicians as part of the "50 States, One Israel" delegation visit earlier this month, which the Israeli government said would allow them to see the country "as it truly is."
The trip came as a growing number of human rights organizations, legal experts, and lawmakers have determined that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
"I genuinely believe that Israel is like paying my dad now to like peddle propaganda," Maddie said.
Maddie Block says her dad seems to have "sold his soul to the devil"
Maddie Block has been critical of her father and his far-right views on social media. She has described him as "kind of a terrible person" and says they have no contact.
"It seems like he has sold his soul to the devil and is now just peddling like lies and propaganda, which, I mean, look, he's a Republican politician," Maddie Block said.
"That's kind of like par for the course. But it's just a little odd to me that somebody who is a state senator... got personally invited to Israel and met with Netanyahu. Like what is going on here?"
"I'm genuinely so confused, and I don't know, I think there's like some nefarious stuff happening. And I just genuinely hope this will be the end of my dad's political career because he is clearly not somebody who has his constituents' best interests in mind. He just wants that Israeli propaganda money, I guess."
"May God Bless you all," Senator Block commented under his daughter's video shared by the X account AIPAC Tracker.
In a follow-up video, Maddie notes that both Republicans and Democrats participated in the Israel trip. AIPAC Tracker has created a list of the lawmakers believed to have been in the delegation.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/maddie.block