New Mexico state senator blasted by daughter on TikTok over Israel visit: "He has sold his soul"

New York, New York - New Mexico State Senator Jay Block has been publicly blasted by his daughter for joining a delegation of lawmakers who traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Maddie Block, daughter of New Mexico State Senator Jay Block, takes to TikTok to criticize her father for joining a delegation trip to Israel. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/maddie.block

"So my dad, a Republican state senator in New Mexico, just got back from his trip to Israel, which was not like a personal vacation, by the way. It was him and a bunch of his other Republican cronies who got invited to Israel for what I can only assume was just like a propaganda trip," Maddie Block said in a video on TikTok.

"It looks like my dad and a bunch of other just like loser politicians from New Mexico went to meet with Netanyahu, and I don't know what they could possibly discuss," she continued.

"How does meeting with Netanyahu help the local people of New Mexico?"

The GOP state legislator had joined a group of more than 250 US politicians as part of the "50 States, One Israel" delegation visit earlier this month, which the Israeli government said would allow them to see the country "as it truly is."

The trip came as a growing number of human rights organizations, legal experts, and lawmakers have determined that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"I genuinely believe that Israel is like paying my dad now to like peddle propaganda," Maddie said.