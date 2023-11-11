New York Mayor Eric Adams has devices seized in FBI raid as major investigation steps up

New York, New York - FBI agents seized New York Mayor Eric Adams' cell phones and other devices, his campaign lawyer said Friday, in an apparent escalation of a federal investigation into campaign fundraising.

New York Mayor Eric Adams' cell phone and other devices were seized in an FBI raid seemingly connected to a federal investigation into campaign funding. © REUTERS

The seizure appears to be part of a corruption investigation into whether Adams' 2021 campaign conspired with Turkey's government and others.



"On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI's request and provided them with electronic devices," said Boyd Johnson, the campaign's attorney, in a statement to AFP.

"The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation," the attorney added.

The federal probe into Adams' campaign went public last week when FBI agents searched the home of his former top fundraiser – a 25-year-old one-time intern, Brianna Suggs – seizing laptops, cell phones and a manila folder labeled "Eric Adams."

News of the raid prompted the mayor to reverse course and abruptly return to New York from Washington, where he was to have met with officials at the White House and Congress over an influx of migrants into his city.

In a statement on Friday, Adams, a former police officer, said that "I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation."

"I will continue to do exactly that," the mayor said. "I have nothing to hide."