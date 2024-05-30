New York governor announces first-ever Youth Workers Bill of Rights

Albany, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the state's first-ever Youth Workers Bill of Rights.

The Youth Workers Bill of Rights outlines the fundamental rights of employed New Yorkers under the age of 18, regardless of immigration status. Its introduction followed a 2022 report finding a 68% spike in child labor violations in the state.

The new document states that young New Yorkers have, among others, the right to:

receive their full paycheck on time.

earn at least minimum wage.

keep any tips they receive.

attend school.

report discrimination, harassment, or workplace problems.

On top of that, the Bill of Rights notes that youth workers are not allowed to be hired for dangerous jobs, including those that require the use of hazardous machinery or chemicals.

"Every worker in our state deserves a fair, safe work environment, especially our young people," Hochul said in a press release.

"My administration is taking action to ensure that our youngest workers feel empowered, protected, and well-informed, and by fulfilling my State of the State commitment to creating our first-ever Youth Workers Bill of Rights, we are continuing to make strides toward making New York the safest and most worker-friendly state in the nation."