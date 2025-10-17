Newsom brutally slams Joe Rogan as a "snack-sized podcaster," calls him "obsessed"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Joe Rogan for his repeated criticisms, declaring that he's a "snack-sized podcaster" who's uncomfortably "obsessed" with him.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) slammed Joe Rogan for his repeated criticism and called him a "snack-sized podcaster." © Collage: IMAGO/Imagn Images & IMAGO/Belga

"Joe Rogan is a snack-sized podcaster who can't stop talk about me (obsessed! 'Crush?' No, thank you!)" Newsom's Press Office wrote in all-caps on X, in a style clearly mimicking that of President Donald Trump.

"But [Rogan] is too scared to have me on and let his audience hear the Truth," Newsom wrote. "Just like Dozy Don, he often 'chickens out."

"I've never had any problems with the guy and wish the mini host the best in life! I'll come on and will help save the show and its plummeting ratings!"

Newsom's comments come a week after Rogan ignited a feud with the California Governor, whom he accused of being "terrible" and a "bullsh**t artist."

"You can't ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, 'Guys, that was just practice, when I get in as president, I'm gonna fix it, I'll fix it all,'" Rogan had said on his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

In response, Newsom said that he was happy to feature on Rogan's show and talk things out, but claimed that the podcasting comedian was too "chicken" to have him on.

The recent post from Newsom's Press Office is the continuation of a brutal trolling campaign that the governor has been waging on the Trump administration and MAGA.