Newsom brutally trolls Trump over UN teleprompter fail with edited clip

By Evan Williams

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump over a teleprompter failure during his rambling address to the UN General Assembly.

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump with a social media clip mocking his UN address.

Summing up Trump' speech – which was four times the length of time allotted to UN speakers – Newsom ripped into Trump with an edited clip mocking the Republican's complaints over a teleprompter failure and his obsession with wind farms.

In another post, Newsom made fun of MAGA's outrage over an escalator that stalled as the president and first lady Melania Trump stepped onto it.

"I only walk up escalators because that's what REAL MANLY MEN do," Newsom wrote in a post on X.

In a more serious post, the Democrat slammed Trump's address.

"He bragged about violating international law. He blamed climate change on immigrants. He complained about the wind not blowing enough. And made a plug for his campaign hats," Newsome wrote. "What a disgrace."

California's governor has emerged as one of Trump's most strident critics.

He has repeatedly challenged the administration in courts and through legislation meant to curb the all-out assault on immigrant communities.

