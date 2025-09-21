Newsom strikes back at Trump administration with new law tackling ICE terror

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed a bill banning ICE agents from wearing masks while conducting operations in his state.

California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new set of measures targeting ICE agents' brutal immigration raids in his state. © Collage: REUTERS & screenshot/X/Gavin Newsom

The bill is part of a broader package signed by the governor to "respond to federal overreach and push back against (President Donald Trump) and (White House deputy chief of staff for policy) Stephen Miller's 'secret police' tactics in California," Newsom's office said.

The package includes measures forcing immigration and other federal officials to be clearly identifiable, as well as restricting their access to schools and non-public areas of hospitals.

Newsom, a prominent Democrat and potential 2028 presidential contender, justified the new measures by saying they would ensure "schools and hospitals remain what they should be: places of care, not chaos."

"Trump and Stephen Miller's immigration agenda is built on arbitrary quotas and few guardrails for fairness or due process," his office said. "In California, their tactics have terrorized communities, traumatized students, disrupted businesses, and endangered public safety for American citizens."

ICE has intensified its attacks on immigrants in cities including Los Angeles and Washington, with masked agents violently abducting people off the streets and staging raids that have terrorized local communities.

"Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing, no due process, no rights in a democracy – well we have rights, immigrants have rights," Newsom said at a press conference. "And we have the right to stand up and push back."