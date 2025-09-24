FCC Chair vows to continue going after liberal media amid Kimmel return
Washington DC - Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has been doubling down on his push to take down left-leaning media as comedian Jimmy Kimmel returns to late night.
On Monday, Carr sat for an interview as part of the annual Concordia Summit, during which he made it clear that he has no intention of stopping his efforts.
"There are a lot of Democrats out there that are engaged in a campaign of projection and distortion," Carr argued.
"They are completely misrepresenting the work of the FCC and what we've been doing."
Carr went on to say his agency will continue to ensure broadcast TV serves the public interest, adding, "If people don't like it, they can go to Congress and change the law."
In an X post shared on Tuesday, Carr further argued that Democrats are projecting because they "spent years illegally weaponizing government to silence dissent," and are distorting the situation by blaming "anything other than Disney and their local TV stations for Kimmel's suspension."
He went on to praise "local TV stations" pushing back on programmers like Disney as "a good thing," arguing that they "have public interest obligations, and they should be making decisions that in their view meets the needs of their local communities."
Brendan Carr and Trump promise more liberal censorship to come
Last week, ABC and Disney decided to pull Kimmel's late-night show off the air after the comedian made comments regarding the recent assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.
The decision came after Carr threatened to rescind ABC's broadcasting license if action wasn't taken against Kimmel, which led to Nexstar and Sinclair – two massive broadcasting groups that own hundreds of ABC affiliate stations – to stop airing the show.
Kimmel's suspension was met with massive protests from viewers, which forced Disney to reconsider and ultimately reinstate his show.
Nexstar and Sinclair have held firm, refusing to air Kimmel's show when it returned on Tuesday night.
Carr and President Donald Trump, who appointed the FCC chair to "dismantle the censorship cartel and restore free speech rights for everyday Americans," have been bragging since the suspension and suggest there is more to come.
Critics on social media have been slamming Carr's latest comments, with one calling Carr out for dishonestly labeling Nexstar and Sinclair as "local TV stations," when they are really "massive right-wing broadcast conglomerates."
"This isn't about 'local stations making decisions for their communities,' it's about a corporation with a massive regulatory ask censoring a critic to stay in your good graces," the user wrote. "That isn't free enterprise, it's regulatory capture."
Many critics have also pointed to past X posts in which Carr defended free speech, and affirmed the FCC should never be used to upend it.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP