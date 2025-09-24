FCC Chair vows to continue going after liberal media amid Kimmel return

Washington DC - Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has been doubling down on his push to take down left-leaning media as comedian Jimmy Kimmel returns to late night.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr (r.) vowed to continue his war against liberal media after Disney decided to bring back Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Monday, Carr sat for an interview as part of the annual Concordia Summit, during which he made it clear that he has no intention of stopping his efforts.

"There are a lot of Democrats out there that are engaged in a campaign of projection and distortion," Carr argued.

"They are completely misrepresenting the work of the FCC and what we've been doing."

Carr went on to say his agency will continue to ensure broadcast TV serves the public interest, adding, "If people don't like it, they can go to Congress and change the law."

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Carr further argued that Democrats are projecting because they "spent years illegally weaponizing government to silence dissent," and are distorting the situation by blaming "anything other than Disney and their local TV stations for Kimmel's suspension."



He went on to praise "local TV stations" pushing back on programmers like Disney as "a good thing," arguing that they "have public interest obligations, and they should be making decisions that in their view meets the needs of their local communities."