Justin Pearson: Member of Tennessee Three who led gun reform protest launches bid for Congress

Memphis, Tennessee - Tennessee state Representative Justin Pearson has announced he is running for Congress.

Tennessee state Representative Justin Pearson has announced he is running for Congress, with the backing of Justice Democrats and Leaders We Deserve. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Pearson announced Wednesday that he is running to represent Tennessee's ninth congressional district.

The 30-year-old is backed by Justice Democrats and Leaders We Deserve as he primaries long-time Representative Steve Cohen, who is 76.

Leaders We Deserve co-founder David Hogg described Pearson as "the exact type of Democrat with a spine that we need more of in Congress."

According to his campaign website, Pearson will focus on ensuring a clean environment for all, increasing the minimum wage, advocating for Medicare For All, passing stricter gun laws, protecting immigrant communities, and ending US funding for wars abroad.

Pearson made national headlines in April 2023 when he and fellow Representative Justin Jones, both of whom are Black, were expelled by Republicans after they led a protest for gun reform in the state Capitol.

Fellow Democrat Gloria Johnson, who is white, narrowly survived her expulsion vote, sparking accusations of racial discrimination in the process.