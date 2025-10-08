Newsom mocks Trump administration as Noem goes viral for confronting man in chicken suit

Portland, Oregon - California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on social media as clips surfaced of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confronting a man in a chicken suit.

© Collage: JP Yim / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & AFP/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

"We found the Portland war zone, Pete!" Newsom's Press Office wrote in all-caps on X alongside a widely-shared video showing people in funny costumes dancing in front of federal agents in Portland.

One person is pictured in a costume depicting "Barney," the famous purple dinosaur, while others are dressed up as frogs, capybaras, unicorns, and other adorable creatures.

"In Portland, it's unbelievable what's going on," President Donald Trump's voice can be heard over the video.

"The destruction of the city!"

In another post, Newsom simply stated "Portland's war zone" in all caps and shared a photograph of protestors peacefully standing by the side of the road in Portland.

The posts follow a trend by the governor of using memes and jokes to troll MAGA politicians and commentators, even Trump himself, on social media.