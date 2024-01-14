Nikki Haley gets major boost in last poll before Iowa caucuses as DeSantis slumps

Des Moines, Iowa - Nikki Haley has overtaken Ron DeSantis for coveted second place in the Iowa caucuses, the last poll before voting in the Republican primaries kicks off showed, but former President Donald Trump still leads the field of candidates by nearly 30 percentage points.

Polls showed Nikki Haley beating Ron DeSantis to second place in the Iowa caucuses, with Donald Trump still the runaway leader in the Republican primary race. © Collage: REUTERS

The Midwestern state of three million people officially kicks off the 2024 US presidential election on Monday when its residents participate in its unusual "caucus" system to mark their preference for Republican presidential candidates.



Donald Trump received 48% of likely votes in the NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, which is notable for its historical accuracy and ability to fuel last-minute surges.

Election watchers have been looking for signs of a potential jump by Haley after she steadily gained support throughout the primary election season. She notched 20% of the vote, according to the poll, which is four percentage points up from where she stood in December.

Florida Governor DeSantis meanwhile fell three percentage points to 16%, it showed.

Iowa is a notoriously poor predictor of the eventual nominee, but it is considered crucial for winnowing the field and as a springboard to the next few battlegrounds.

Those include Haley's home state of South Carolina, as well as her preferred state of New Hampshire, where she trails Trump by only single digits.