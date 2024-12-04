NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants to dump due process and deport any non-citizen accused of a crime

New York, New York - Disgraced New York City Mayor Eric Adams is ramping up his anti-migrant threats by calling for the deportation of any undocumented person accused of a crime – without waiting for a conviction.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he supports deporting any undocumented person accused of a crime, falsely claiming they do not have due process rights. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Adams signaled his support for denying due process rights to migrants during a City Hall press conference on Tuesday.

"Those who are here committing crimes, robberies, shooting up police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country [...] I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to to address those who are harming our citizens," Adams said with reference to Tom Homan, former ICE director and President-elect Donald Trump's pick to oversee his mass deportation scheme.

Adams' remarks came even though data indicate people without documentation engage in crime at a lower rate than US-born American citizens.

The former NYPD captain blamed opposition to his stance on what he described as "cancel culture."

"Well, cancel me because I’m going to protect the people of the city," he said. "And if you come into this country, in this city, and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be in the city under."

Adams himself faces federal charges of wire fraud, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and bribery conspiracy, as well as accusations of sexual assault.

"I'm an American. Americans have certain rights. The Constitution is for Americans. I’m not a person who snuck into this country," he boasted.