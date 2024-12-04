NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants to dump due process and deport any non-citizen accused of a crime
New York, New York - Disgraced New York City Mayor Eric Adams is ramping up his anti-migrant threats by calling for the deportation of any undocumented person accused of a crime – without waiting for a conviction.
Adams signaled his support for denying due process rights to migrants during a City Hall press conference on Tuesday.
"Those who are here committing crimes, robberies, shooting up police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country [...] I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to to address those who are harming our citizens," Adams said with reference to Tom Homan, former ICE director and President-elect Donald Trump's pick to oversee his mass deportation scheme.
Adams' remarks came even though data indicate people without documentation engage in crime at a lower rate than US-born American citizens.
The former NYPD captain blamed opposition to his stance on what he described as "cancel culture."
"Well, cancel me because I’m going to protect the people of the city," he said. "And if you come into this country, in this city, and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be in the city under."
Adams himself faces federal charges of wire fraud, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and bribery conspiracy, as well as accusations of sexual assault.
"I'm an American. Americans have certain rights. The Constitution is for Americans. I’m not a person who snuck into this country," he boasted.
Immigrants' rights advocates react to Eric Adams threats
Adams has ramped up his increasingly extreme rhetoric of late, claiming migrants "will destroy New York City."
The mayor's latest remarks have sparked widespread condemnation from immigrants' rights groups and allies, who noted that all people residing in the US have due process rights under the Constitution regardless of their immigration status.
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams rejected Adams' rhetoric as "dangerous" and "harmful" in a Tuesday statement.
"We cannot allow people like the mayor to mislead and divide us on these issues. With the looming danger of the Trump presidency, and the mayor choosing to mimic rather than condemn it, we have to stand together to defend both the New Yorkers who have little and the ones who have less," Williams said.
Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, said, "Mayor Adams is wrong. He is ripping a page from Trump’s playbook, stoking fear and spreading disinformation. We should be able to expect that the Mayor of New York City has a basic understanding of the Constitutional rights of the people he serves."
"Rather than scheming with dangerous people like incoming ‘border czar’ Tom Homan about how to attack and marginalize immigrant New Yorkers, the Mayor should be working to unite and protect our City from Trump's extremist deportation plans."
Cover photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP