New York Mayor Eric Adams' criminal charges revealed in unsealed indictment

New York, New York - New York's scandal-plagued mayor , Eric Adams, was federally charged Thursday with crimes including wire fraud, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and bribery conspiracy, a stunning indictment unsealed amid calls for him to resign.

Eric Adams was federally charged Thursday with crimes including wire fraud, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and bribery conspiracy. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The grand jury indictment follows a sweeping probe into the mayor's campaign and his close associates on whether he conspired with Turkish government officials to receive illegal contributions in exchange for official acts.

A defiant Adams told reporters on Thursday that he looks "forward to defending myself" and refused a chorus of calls to step down, urging New Yorkers to "wait to hear our side of the story."

The 57-page document accuses the mayor of the most populous city in the US of crimes going back a decade when Adams took office as Brooklyn's borough president.

He accepted luxury international travel, including from at least one Turkish government official, the charges allege.

As he began planning to run for mayor in 2018, Adams "not only accepted but sought illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals," according to the court documents.

"As Adams's prominence and power grew, his foreign-national benefactors sought to cash in on their corrupt relationships with him, particularly when, in 2021," it became clear he would become mayor, reads the indictment.

"Adams agreed, providing favorable treatment in exchange for the illicit benefits he received."

Upheaval in the Adams administration has been mounting for months and grew particularly acute in recent weeks, as scandal swirled around his administration that saw a number of high-ranking allies resign as many were indicted or raided by federal agents.

The drama culminated in a pre-dawn raid of his official residence early Thursday.