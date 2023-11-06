Paul Pelosi hammer attack trial set to begin

San Francisco, California - The trial of the man who allegedly attacked US politician Nancy Pelosi 's husband with a hammer in the couple's California home is set to get underway Monday.

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the Ford's Theatre Annual Presidential Gala on June 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. © Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Ovation TV/AFP Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A jury is due to be selected in the federal trial of David DePape, who is charged with the assault of Paul Pelosi and the attempted kidnapping of the then-speaker of the US House of Representatives in October 2022.



Prosecutors say DePape earlier admitted to breaking into the Pelosis' San Francisco residence with the intention of getting the senior Democrat to acknowledge her party's "lies" on pain of smashing her kneecaps.

But finding only her then-82-year-old husband at home, he engaged in what he told officers was a "pretty amicable" exchange, during which Pelosi managed to call for help from law enforcement.

Moments later, in scenes captured on police bodycam footage, DePape can apparently be seen bludgeoning Pelosi with a hammer before officers rush at him and take the weapon away.

Pelosi was knocked unconscious and spent almost a week in hospital, where he underwent surgery.

DePape, a Canadian former nudist activist, faces separate state charges over the attack.

If convicted in this federal trial, he could be sentenced to up to life in prison.