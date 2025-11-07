Hegseth issues threat as he announces latest deadly US strike on boat in Caribbean

Washington DC - US forces on Thursday struck another boat in the Caribbean, killing three people, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said, bringing the death toll in such attacks to at least 70.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released aerial footage of the US' latest strike on a boat in the Caribbean, which killed three people. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The US began carrying out such strikes – which experts say amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known drug traffickers – in early September, taking aim at vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.



The US strikes have destroyed at least 18 vessels so far – 17 boats and a semi-submersible – but Washington has yet to make public any concrete evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the US as it claims.

Hegseth released aerial footage on X of the latest strike, which he said took place in international waters like the previous strikes and targeted "a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization."

The video showed a boat traveling through the water before exploding into flames.

"Three male narco-terrorists – who were aboard the vessel – were killed," Hegseth said, without any further identifying information.

"To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs – we will kill you," he wrote.

Like some previous videos released by the US government, a section of the boat is obfuscated for unspecified reasons.