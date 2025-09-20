Hegseth orders reporters to follow his "rules" in latest attack on press freedom

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered reporters to follow his "rules" in reporting about the Pentagon as the Trump administration continued its crackdown on press freedom.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has introduced new guidelines to control what the press can and can't report on. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hegseth introduced new guidelines for journalists who want to report on the Department of Defense.

Reporters will now be forbidden barred from most Pentagon buildings unless accompanied by an assigned escort and must sign a compliance form in which they pledge to protect sensitive information.

In a new memo obtained by the Daily Wire, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell also announced press will be subject to physical controls.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Parnell said that the guidelines "reaffirms the standard that are already in line with every other military base in the country."

"These are basic, common-sense guidelines to protect sensitive information as well as the protection of national security and the safety of all who work at the Pentagon," he claimed.

Hegseth took to X in the hours after the memo was published to rage about how the media "does not run the Pentagon."

"The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules – or go home," he decreed.