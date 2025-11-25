Trump turns turkey pardoning into political roast with jabs at Biden and "fat slob" Pritzker

Washington DC - Donald Trump turned Washington's fluffiest tradition into something a little tougher to carve on Tuesday – swapping holiday cheer for political score-settling as he pardoned two turkeys in the annual White House Thanksgiving ceremony.

President Trump (r.) couldn't resist taking a few jabs at his political enemies as he took part in Washington's annual turkey pardoning ahead of Thanksgiving. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Since Abraham Lincoln's day, presidents have occasionally spared a lucky bird from becoming dinner, though the ceremony didn't become a yearly tradition until John F. Kennedy made it official in 1963.

This year's feathered VIPs – Waddle and Gobble of North Carolina – were meant to be the stars of a festive, bipartisan moment.

But the Hallmark-card episode quickly turned into a holiday roast as Trump tore into Democrats, fumed about crime and even revived a conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's pardoning process.

Waddle was absent for reasons that were not immediately clear, but Gobble showed up – and appeared grateful not to get cooked alongside Trump's many targets.

The president focused on Chicago, declaring once again that he could clean up crime in America's third-largest city if only Illinois Governor JB Pritzker – whom he branded a "fat slob" – would let him send in federal troops.

Then came the Biden hit: Trump said US officials conducted a "very rigorous investigation" and discovered that last year's turkey pardon was signed not by the then-president but by an autopen – rendering the whole thing invalid.

Even the birds weren't safe from becoming political props. Trump mused aloud about naming Waddle and Gobble after Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi – before stopping himself.

"I realized I wouldn't be pardoning them. I would never pardon those two people," he remarked acidly.