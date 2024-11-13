Project 2025 mastermind clashes with reporter during book launch: "Go to hell!"

New York, New York - During a recent event, Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation and Donald Trump surrogate, went off on a reporter for asking him about Project 2025.

On Tuesday, Adam Gabbatt – a reporter with The Guardian – attended a launch event at the Kimberly Hotel in midtown Manhattan for Roberts' new book, Dawn's Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America.

Gabbatt was granted a brief interview with Roberts, whose staff member introduced him as "our best friend Adam from the Guardian."

But Roberts was clearly not thrilled to speak with the outlet, as he demanded Gabbatt make his first question good, or "you're going to pound sand."

The interview quickly grew more contentious, with Roberts calling the outlet "liars," and as Gabbatt began asking about Project 2025 – the Heritage Foundation's extremely conservative policy blueprint for a second Trump term that emphasizes Christian Nationalist values and the separation of powers – Roberts clapped back, "Go to hell!"

He then abruptly ended the discussion, telling Gabbatt, "No, we're done, I'm not talking to you."

Gabbatt was ejected from the event soon after by security without explanation.