Project 2025 leader accused of bragging about killing neighbor's dog with shovel

Las Cruces, New Mexico - Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation and Donald Trump surrogate, is facing criticism after a report claimed that he bragged years ago about killing his neighbor's dog.

Multiple sources recently told The Guardian that Roberts told the tale sometime in 2004, during his time as a professor at New Mexico State University.

One colleague recalled Roberts once telling "various members of the faculty... that a neighbor's dog had been barking pretty relentlessly and was, you know, keeping the baby and probably the parents awake, and that he kind of lost it and took a shovel and killed the dog – end of problem."

Another colleague and their spouse claimed to have heard an identical story at a dinner party Roberts hosted at his home that same year.

In a statement to the outlet, Roberts called the allegations "patently untrue and baseless" and gave a different version of the story.

"In 2004, a neighbor's chained pit bull attempted to jump a fence into my backyard as I was gardening with my young daughter.

"Thankfully," he added, "the owner arrived in time to restrain the animal before it could get loose and attack us."