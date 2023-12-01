Rand Paul uses Heimlich maneuver to save choking Republican senator

Washington DC - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst expressed gratitude toward Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on her during a Republican conference lunch at the Capitol when she began choking on Thursday.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul performed the Heimlich maneuver on Iowa Senator Joni Ernst during a Thursday lunch at the US Capitol. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul!" Ernst joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the incident.



She later blamed the incident on food, particularly the Iowa-themed meal she brought for the GOP conference that featured substantial portions of pork chops and beef sandwiches, NBC News reported.

Attendees at the lunch including Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, commended Paul's swift action.

"God bless Rand Paul. I never thought I’d say that," said Graham, who often disagrees with Paul on political issues.

Paul, who previously practiced medicine as an eye doctor, joined Ernst after the incident to tell colleagues about how to respond to choking incidents.

"We talked about how you can get Heimlich training here, and other people talked about incidents that they’ve been involved in where someone required the Heimlich," said Senator Lummis.