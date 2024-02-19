Rashida Tlaib urges Michigan to show Palestine solidarity with "uncommitted" primary votes

Dearborn, Michigan - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is urging Michiganders to show their solidarity with Palestine by voting "uncommitted" in the February 27 Democratic presidential primary.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is urging Michiganders to vote "uncommitted" in the Democratic presidential primary to send a message to President Joe Biden that he must end US funding for Israel's assault on Gaza. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The only Palestinian American in Congress, Tlaib has been one of the most vocal US lawmakers demanding a ceasefire and Palestinian liberation since Israel began its ongoing assault on Gaza in October.

As the Biden administration continues to send weapons and munitions to Israel, the Michigan Democrat has joined numerous Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and Jewish leaders in urging Americans of all backgrounds to send a message to the president at the ballot box.

"It is important, as you all know, to not only march against the genocide, not only make sure that we're calling our members of Congress and local electeds, and passing city resolutions all throughout our country," Tlaib said in a video shared to X on Saturday.

"It is also important to create a voting bloc, something that is a bullhorn to say enough is enough. We don't want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction. We want to support life. We want to stand up for every single life killed in Gaza," she continued.

"This is the way you can raise our voices, to make us even more visible. Right now, we feel completely neglected – neglected and just unseen by our government. If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted."