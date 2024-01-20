Who has signed on to the House Ceasefire Now resolution for Gaza?
Washington DC - As demands for a ceasefire grow ever louder, Representative Cori Bush is leading congressional efforts to end Israel's assault on Gaza and protect Palestinian lives.
Bush's Ceasefire Now resolution, introduced on October 25, 2023, calls on the Biden administration to immediately call for deescalation and a ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza.
Despite documented support for a ceasefire from the American public, only a minority of House representatives have so far decided to co-sponsor the measure.
Here are the members of Congress who have signed on to the Ceasefire Now resolution as of this moment:
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat-New York)
- Alma Adams (Democrat-North Carolina)
- André Carson (Democrat-Indiana)
- Ayana Pressley (Democrat-Massachusetts)
- Barbara Lee (Democrat-California)
- Bonnie Watson Coleman (Democrat-New Jersey)
- Chuy García (Democrat-Illinois)
- Cori Bush (Democrat-Missouri)
- Delia Ramirez (Democrat-Illinois)
- Greg Casar (Democrat-Texas)
- Hank Johnson (Democrat-Georgia)
- Ilhan Omar (Democrat-Minnesota)
- Jamaal Bowman (Democrat-New York)
- Jonathan Jackson (Democrat-Illinois)
- Maxwell Frost (Democrat-Florida)
- Nydia Velázquez (Democrat-New York)
- Pramila Jayapal (Democrat-Washington)
- Rashida Tlaib (Democrat-Michigan)
- Summer Lee (Democrat-Pennsylvania)
Meanwhile, protests are ramping up around the country as the Biden administration continues to provide military and diplomatic support for Israel's campaign in Gaza.
