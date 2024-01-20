Who has signed on to the House Ceasefire Now resolution for Gaza?

Washington DC - As demands for a ceasefire grow ever louder, Representative Cori Bush is leading congressional efforts to end Israel's assault on Gaza and protect Palestinian lives.

Congresswoman Cori Bush (c.) introduced a Ceasefire Now resolution in the US House calling on the Biden administration to facilitate deescalation of Israel's attacks and the transfer of humanitarian assistance into Gaza © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Bush's Ceasefire Now resolution, introduced on October 25, 2023, calls on the Biden administration to immediately call for deescalation and a ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Despite documented support for a ceasefire from the American public, only a minority of House representatives have so far decided to co-sponsor the measure.

Here are the members of Congress who have signed on to the Ceasefire Now resolution as of this moment: