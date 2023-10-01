Rep. Jamaal Bowman allegedly triggered fire alarm to stall spending bill vote

Washington DC - Democratic House Representative Jamaal Bowman is facing heat after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm in an attempt to stall voting on a funding measure.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman is facing backlash after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm at an office building in Washington DC to stall the spending bill vote. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, as the House of Representatives convened at the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday morning to vote on a government spending bill, Bowman was caught in surveillance footage setting off the building's fire alarm.

"As I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes, but today would not open," Bowman explained in a statement.

"I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door," he said. "I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused."

The New York Congressman went on to insist that he was not trying to delay the vote as some have suspected, arguing that "It was the exact opposite – I was trying urgently to get to a vote... to keep our government open."

While Bowman insists it was an "accident," many of his fellow politicians aren't at all convinced.