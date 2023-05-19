Jamaal Bowman claps back at Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Reckless and dangerous"
Washington DC - Representative Jamaal Bowman has responded after Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) said she felt "threatened" by him during an exchange the two had on the steps of the Capitol building.
On Thursday, Bowman answered questions from reporters about his interaction with Greene that took place on Wednesday evening, and her charged accusations against him.
"She's not even using a dog whistle," he said. "She's using a bullhorn to put a target on my back."
Despite the two having a back-and-forth where she was seen smiling and self-assured, MTG said at a press conference the next day that Bowman's "physical mannerisms are aggressive" and she "feels threatened" by him.
She also claimed he called her a white supremacist, which "is like calling a person of color the n-word."
Many, including California governor Gavin Newsom, called her remarks racist.
Now, Bowman himself has responded.
Jamaal Bowman responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene
When asked if he believed MTG's response was racist, Bowman instead described it as "reckless and dangerous."
"Throughout history, Black men have continually been characterized as aggressive because, one, of our skin color, but two, because we happen to be outspoken and passionate about certain issues," he explained.
He argued that he did not invade her personal space, and pointed out that he was laughing most of the time. He also joked that he had "middle school principal energy," describing himself as typically "loving and engaging and friendly."
Bowman did double down on describing MTG as a white supremacist, explaining, "White supremacists, historically... try to dehumanize Black people, Black skin, and the Black humanity so that they can be more likely to be targeted for harm."
