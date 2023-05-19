Jamaal Bowman claps back at Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Reckless and dangerous"

Washington DC - Representative Jamaal Bowman has responded after Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) said she felt "threatened" by him during an exchange the two had on the steps of the Capitol building.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (r.) responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she claimed she feels "threatened" by him after an interaction they had on Capitol Hill. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & NurPhoto

On Thursday, Bowman answered questions from reporters about his interaction with Greene that took place on Wednesday evening, and her charged accusations against him.

"She's not even using a dog whistle," he said. "She's using a bullhorn to put a target on my back."

Despite the two having a back-and-forth where she was seen smiling and self-assured, MTG said at a press conference the next day that Bowman's "physical mannerisms are aggressive" and she "feels threatened" by him.

She also claimed he called her a white supremacist, which "is like calling a person of color the n-word."

Many, including California governor Gavin Newsom, called her remarks racist.

Now, Bowman himself has responded.