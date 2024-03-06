Republican who quoted Hitler wins Super Tuesday primary for North Carolina governor

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson won the Republican nomination for governor on Super Tuesday. © REUTERS

Robinson handily defeated fellow candidates Dale Folwell and Bill Graham on Tuesday after locking down 64.8% of ballots cast in the GOP primary.

The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate has repeatedly stoked controversy for hateful and dangerous rhetoric, including quoting Adolf Hitler in a 2014 Facebook post.

"History who said it #1; 'Pride in one's own race – and that does not imply contempt for other races –is also a normal and healthy sentiment. I have never regarded the Chinese or the Japanese as being inferior to ourselves... They have the right to be proud of their past, just as we have the right to be proud of the civilization to which we belong," the post reads.

Robinson defended his decision to quote the Nazi leader during a Moms for Liberty even in July: "Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler, whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao, whether you’re talking about Stalin, whether you’re talking about Pol Pot, whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba, or whether you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe; it is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes."

"It’s time for us to start teaching our children about the dirty, despicable, awful things that those Communist and socialist despots did in our history."