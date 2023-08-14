RFK Jr. backpedals on controversial abortion ban stance

Des Moines, Iowa - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared his views on abortion in a recent interview, but his campaign attempted to walk back his comments hours later.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared his support for a ban on abortion, but retracted his remarks hours later. © Jamie McCarthy/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

As the Democratic hopeful was in Iowa for the state fair on Sunday, he took questions from an NBC News reporter about abortion, and explained that if elected president, he would support signing a federal ban on abortion.

"I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life," he explained. Asked whether that meant signing a federal ban at 15 or 21 weeks, he said yes.





The reporter pressed him for the clarification, as he would be the only Democratic candidate to support such a measure, but he stood by his statement.

Only a few hours after the interview the anti-abortion group Susan. B Anthony Pro-Life America praised Kennedy's comments, describing them as "a stark contrast to the Democratic Party's radical stance of abortion on demand."

Yet, RFK Jr.'s campaign released their own statement afterward, in an attempt to backpedal his stance.

"Mr. Kennedy misunderstood a question posed to him by an NBC reporter in a crowded, noisy exhibit hall at the Iowa State Fair," the statement read. "Mr. Kennedy's position on abortion is that it is always the woman's right to choose. He does not support legislation banning abortion."