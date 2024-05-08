Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims worm ate some of his brain, then died

Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly had a health scare in 2010 that he claims was caused by brain worms.

According to The New York Times, Kennedy gave a deposition in 2012 as a part of divorce proceedings, where he shared how he began seeing neurologists in 2010 after experiencing severe "memory loss and mental fogginess."

After a scan revealed a spot on his brain, doctors concluded he may have a tumor, but Kennedy said another doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital believed the spot "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died."

In the deposition, Kennedy declared he had "cognitive problems... that affect me."

In a recent interview with the Times, Kennedy claimed he has since recovered from the brain worms.

When asked if the problem could hinder him from being president, his campaign spokesperson said, "That is a hilarious suggestion, given the competition."