Could Joe Biden's re-election bid be threatened by Robert F. Kennedy?

Washington DC - Armed with the most storied surname in US politics, Robert F. Kennedy 's wildcard shot for the presidency holds a clear and present danger for Joe Biden 's hopes of a second term in the White House.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s long-shot independent bid could become a threat to the Democrats in November's presidential election. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The environmental lawyer and conspiracy theorist is boasting double-digit support, and polling suggests that independent candidate "RFK Jr" is hurting the president more than Republican challenger Donald Trump.



Democrats have learned to fear long-shot outsiders after George W. Bush and Donald Trump won tight elections in 2000 and 2016, buoyed by Green Party candidates leeching votes from Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

"Hyper-polarization is the reason that a third-party candidate with name recognition is such a threat at this time," said Donald Nieman, a professor and political analyst at New York state's Binghamton University.

"There are only six or seven truly competitive states, and some of those states will be decided by as few as 10-20,000 votes. So anything that siphons a group of usually reliable voters away could be a deciding factor."

Kennedy's popularity – he is pulling around 10% in election polling averages – complicates the strategy for the Biden campaign, which is seeking to make November's vote a binary choice between the president and Trump.

Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic who has spread misinformation downplaying the 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, has yet to secure ballot access in most of the country.

But says he has enough support to compete in six states and is aiming to raise one million signatures to qualify in all 50.