Lauren Boebert grilled for fawning over how "pretty" Trump is while he sleeps

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently gave a bizarre excuse as to why Donald Trump has repeatedly been seen falling sleeping while in court.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) is facing criticism after she said Donald Trump was "pretty" while he sleeps during a recent hearing on the House floor. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire

During a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Thursday, California Representative Robert Garcia showed a blown-up photo of Trump appearing to have fallen asleep at his hush money criminal trial taking place in New York City.

Boebert, who had attended the trial earlier that day, went on the defense, explaining that he was actually having a word with the big guy upstairs.

"I think he's praying, but if he is sleeping, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps," Boebert stated. "Maybe it's an endearing moment of prayer, though."

She went on to argue that when she falls asleep, her "mouth kinda drops open," but because Trump's mouth appears "tightlipped" in the photo, it must mean he was having "just a somber moment of thought."

Trump is facing 34 felony charges in the trial for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied. He is also running for re-election.

Despite the damning details about his alleged adultery and wealthy playboy lifestyle, Trump continues to lead in polls with religious voters.

Though Boebert, a staunch Christian conservative who has run on a "family values" platform, claims the former president was actually having a moment with God, social media users aren't too convinced.

