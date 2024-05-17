Lauren Boebert grilled for fawning over how "pretty" Trump is while he sleeps
Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently gave a bizarre excuse as to why Donald Trump has repeatedly been seen falling sleeping while in court.
During a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Thursday, California Representative Robert Garcia showed a blown-up photo of Trump appearing to have fallen asleep at his hush money criminal trial taking place in New York City.
Boebert, who had attended the trial earlier that day, went on the defense, explaining that he was actually having a word with the big guy upstairs.
"I think he's praying, but if he is sleeping, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps," Boebert stated. "Maybe it's an endearing moment of prayer, though."
She went on to argue that when she falls asleep, her "mouth kinda drops open," but because Trump's mouth appears "tightlipped" in the photo, it must mean he was having "just a somber moment of thought."
Trump is facing 34 felony charges in the trial for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied. He is also running for re-election.
Despite the damning details about his alleged adultery and wealthy playboy lifestyle, Trump continues to lead in polls with religious voters.
Though Boebert, a staunch Christian conservative who has run on a "family values" platform, claims the former president was actually having a moment with God, social media users aren't too convinced.
Social media goes in on Lauren Boebert for latest Trump comments
Throughout the trial, and as Trump faces countless other legal battles, Boebert and other self-described MAGA Republicans have given a number of bizarre excuses to argue his innocence.
But Boebert's "prayer" argument seemed to one-up all of those before it, and social media users aren't buying it.
Numerous users shared their skepticism about how Christian the two of them actually are, as they both regularly get caught acting in arguably "un-Christian" ways.
One user described Boebert's excuse as "absurd as it is insulting to genuine religious practices," while another joked that Trump would "burst into flames if he tried to pray."
Some pointed to Boebert's most infamous scandal last year when she and a date were kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice the Musical for vaping, groping each other, and being disruptive during the show.
A number of critics also slammed MAGA Republicans for being a part of a "cult," as they appear willing to do anything for their leader.
"It's crazy she doesn't find this embarrassing at all," one user said, with another describing her as "beyond help."
