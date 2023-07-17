Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned by family for pushing Covid-19 conspiracy theories
New York, New York - Family members of presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have come out against recent comments he made regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, the New York Post shared an article that included a video of the presidential hopeful making bizarre claims about Covid-19 vaccines being used as bioweapons against "certain races" during a recent press dinner in New York City.
"COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted," RFK Jr. explained in the clip. "COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately. COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese."
"We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact," he added.
He went on to claim that the US and China are "spending hundreds of millions of dollars" to develop ethnic bioweapons.
"They're collecting Russian DNA," he said. "They're collecting Chinese DNA, so we can target people by race."
RFK Jr. tweeted in defense of his statements later that day, which some have labeled as antisemitic, arguing that he only meant to point out how Covid-19 "disproportionately affect certain races."
"I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered," he said.
Unfortunately, members of the Kennedy family are not convinced, and are speaking out against his pushing of conspiracy theories.
The Kennedy family is not OK with RFK Jr.'s rhetoric
Since he joined the presidential race back in April, RFK Jr.'s campaign has been met with controversy as he has persistently pushed anti-vaccine sentiments and conspiracy theories, and the Kennedy family is not OK with it.
In April, his sister Kerry Kennedy released a statement condemning his comments, and in May, multiple members of the Kennedy family penned an op-ed for Politico, where they described his rhetoric as "a misinformation campaign."
On Monday, former Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III reacted to RFK Jr.'s most recent comments, tweeting: "My Uncle's comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also condemned RFK's statements during a press briefing on Monday, calling his words "vile."
Cover photo: Collage: Lisa Lake / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP