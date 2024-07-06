Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "won't take sides" in 9/11 debate yet vows to "open the files"
Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again expressing skepticism about the September 11 attacks, and he wants to get to the bottom of it.
On Friday, RFK, completely unprompted, shared a series of posts on X, breaking down his "take on 9/11."
"It's hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn't," Kennedy wrote.
"But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public," he continued.
"As president, I won't take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates. But [what] I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency."
He went on to say that while he considers himself "agnostic" on the issue, speculation about a government cover-up are "rife outside the mainstream of our political culture," and he vowed to "resolve any questions about 9/11... and other contentious topics."
Throughout his campaign, Kennedy has faced criticism for his penchant for conspiracy theories. He had previously expressed skepticism about 9/11 last September when he said during an interview that he believed "strange things" took place that day.
Instead of shying away from the bad press surrounding him, Kennedy has adopted the strategy of shamelessly leaning into the controversy, instead of resisting it.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stands by his controversial past
The backlash from Kennedy's recent 9/11 comments comes as the candidate has been facing heightened criticism in recent days for several scandals that have come to light.
Earlier this week, Vanity Fair published an exposé on Kennedy, which included a number of damning details about his past – including a history of drug use, allegations of sexual assault, and that RFK allegedly ate dog meat once.
When he was asked about the allegations in the profile, he denied rumors that he ate dog, but seemed to evade the others, simply stating, "I am who I am."
Kennedy went on to add, "I have… so many skeletons in my closet, that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire