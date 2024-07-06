Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "won't take sides" in 9/11 debate yet vows to "open the files"

Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again expressing skepticism about the September 11 attacks, and he wants to get to the bottom of it.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently vowed to "resolve" any skepticism surrounding the September 11 terrorist attacks if he is elected. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Friday, RFK, completely unprompted, shared a series of posts on X, breaking down his "take on 9/11."

"It's hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn't," Kennedy wrote.

"But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public," he continued.

"As president, I won't take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates. But [what] I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency."

He went on to say that while he considers himself "agnostic" on the issue, speculation about a government cover-up are "rife outside the mainstream of our political culture," and he vowed to "resolve any questions about 9/11... and other contentious topics."

Throughout his campaign, Kennedy has faced criticism for his penchant for conspiracy theories. He had previously expressed skepticism about 9/11 last September when he said during an interview that he believed "strange things" took place that day.

Instead of shying away from the bad press surrounding him, Kennedy has adopted the strategy of shamelessly leaning into the controversy, instead of resisting it.