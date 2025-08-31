Bernie Sanders calls on RFK Jr. to resign in blistering new essay

Washington DC - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is "endangering the health of the American people" and should resign.

Sanders attacked RFK Jr. on multiple platforms over the weekend, publishing an essay in the New York Times and a video on X in which he slams the 71-year-old's record in office.

In both, the Independent called on RFK Jr. to resign because he is "wreaking havoc on our already broken and dysfunctional healthcare system" and is a "danger" to the American people.

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of health and human services, is endangering the health of the American people now and into the future," Sanders wrote in his NYT essay.

Singling out RFK Jr.'s firing of CDC chief Susan Monarez as proof of his ineptitude, Sanders also highlighted repeated attacks on vaccines and the influence of conspiracy theories on his policy decisions.

"The reality is that Secretary Kennedy has profited from and built a career on sowing mistrust in vaccines," he said. "Now, as head of HHS, he is using his authority to launch a full-blown war on science, on public health and on truth itself."

Sanders additionally criticized RFK Jr.'s influence on the US healthcare system, and the loss of insurance under his watch.